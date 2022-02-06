 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Aishwarya Rai sends love to Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday: See post

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to husband Abhishek Bachchan, who turned a year older today.

The Devdas actor turned to her Instagram on Saturday and dedicated a loving post to the Bob Biswas actor with a throwback image of him.

Sharing a black and white picture of a young Abhishek, the 48-year-old actor wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Babyyy- Papaaa. Big hugs and Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm, and all that you seek…”

The 46-year-old actor also replied to her in the comments section. “Love you,” he wrote.

In the photo, Abhishek looks as cute as the actor flashes a shy smile for the camera.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time as the fans also extended sweet birthday wishes to the star.

