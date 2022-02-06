 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Princess Diana's pal admits finding it hard to see Camilla as Queen Consort

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

The Queen’s recent announcement regarding Camilla becoming Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne has left the public with varying opinions.

A friend of the late Princess Diana has admitted that she would find it difficult to “contemplate” the Duchess of Cornwall taking the throne besides the Prince of Wales.

Speaking to the Mail, the friend of Diana said: “I still find it hard to contemplate Camilla Parker Bowles sitting on a throne beside King Charles.

“I’ve always believed that if Diana and Charles had had more years to get over their problems, it could have worked.”

This is because Prince Charles was involved with Camilla even when he was married to Princess Diana. 

Since Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot, she was known as the Princess of Wales however, she did not use the title out of respect after the tragic death of Diana.

