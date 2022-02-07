Weather update: Karachi likely to receive rain over next 24 hours

Met department forecasts partially or completely cloudy weather with rain in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of rain in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The Met department, in its latest weather alert issued on Monday, stated that the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 16.5°C this morning, while the humidity level in the atmosphere stood at 85%.

It stated that currently, a breeze is blowing through the city from the west and rain is expected during the next 24 hours.



The PMD further stated that the weather is likely to turn completely and partly cloudy in this time.