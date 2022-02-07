Olivia Munn gushes over 'buttered biscuit' baby boy Malcolm in adorable new snap

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are certainly having a good time with new parental duties and its challenges.

On Saturday, the Ride Along actress, who welcomed her first child with her partner, comedian John Mulaney in November, last year, shared an adorable new snapshot of her baby boy Malcolm Hiệp, and sent the internet into a meltdown.

Shared on her Instagram Stories, in the picture, Munn, 41, was seen gently squeezing the infant’s cheeks as he coos with his mouth open.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real life buttered biscuit is almost complete," the Violet star wrote in the caption of the picture.

Earlier, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared a video of Mulaney, 39, walking around a room while holding their son and patting him gently on the back.

"Malcolm has a special request," she wrote. "Walk until our legs break off."





Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm in December last year to the world. The couple welcomed the baby two months after confirming their relationship.