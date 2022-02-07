 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Prince Charles demands ‘environmental management agreement’ for space exploration

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Prince Charles recently wore his heart on his sleeve and requested for world leaders to set up an environmental management agreement for space exploration in light of the fact that humans have “already made a mess of earth.”

He issued the interview while speaking to engineers from the private firm known as Astroscale.

The company is currently working on technology for capturing defunct satellites for repair or removal.

After hearing of the company’s efforts, Prince Charles requested for the rest of the world to join in.

During his one-on-one chat with Science minister George Freeman, Prince Charles referenced his promise of nearly £1.7 million for 13 new projects tackling space debris.

He started the conversation off by admitting, It just occurred while we’re making rather a mess of this planet, that it might be useful to have an environmental management agreement for space."

“Astroscale is a world-leading technology platform for reducing very, very damaging space debris and helping companies make sure that when their satellites die they’re removed and brought back down to earth.”

"There’s a huge commercial opportunity. As the sector evolves everyone will be required to have satellite maintenance and servicing contracts to show they’re not dumping rubbish in space, and I think the UK could be a world leader in setting the standards and therefore the insurance market."

