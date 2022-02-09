Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is reportedly gearing up to kick-start the shoot of her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from next month, revealed Mid Day.



The Liger actor who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi is all set to reunite for her second venture with Siddhanth and left millions of her fans excited.

In a recent interview, Ananya updated about the film’s shoot and revealed that she will shift her attention to her new project after Gehraiyaan releases. Sharing the same she said,

“We will start shooting in March or April. It’s an honest, relatable and funny film.”

Hinting towards the plot of the film, Ananya further added,

When it comes to Farhan (Akhtar, producer)and Zoya, they (have a command over)coming-of-age films centred on friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has a social media aspect to it, which makes it relatable and interesting.”

For unversed, Ananya dropped the first look of the poster of the much-awaited movie last year and captioned it "Find your friends and you won’t need followers."





