 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month
Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is reportedly gearing up to kick-start the shoot of her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from next month, revealed Mid Day.

The Liger actor who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi is all set to reunite for her second venture with Siddhanth and left millions of her fans excited.

In a recent interview, Ananya updated about the film’s shoot and revealed that she will shift her attention to her new project after Gehraiyaan releases. Sharing the same she said,

“We will start shooting in March or April. It’s an honest, relatable and funny film.”

Hinting towards the plot of the film, Ananya further added,

When it comes to Farhan (Akhtar, producer)and Zoya, they (have a command over)coming-of-age films centred on friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has a social media aspect to it, which makes it relatable and interesting.”

For unversed, Ananya dropped the first look of the poster of the much-awaited movie last year and captioned it "Find your friends and you won’t need followers."


More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post
Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Urmila Matondkar: 'Praying' is not 'spitting'
Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song

Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song
‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

‘No excuse:’ Sidharth Malhotra shares outdoor workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022
'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

'Younger generation won’t remember my legacy: ' said Lata Mangeshkar in last interview

"Didi And I:" Asha Bhosle shares memorable pic with late sister Lata Mangeshkar
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dua’ gesture at Lata Mangheskhar’s funeral trolled, Urmila reacts
Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why

Lata Mangeshkar did not want a biopic made on her. Here's why

Latest

view all