Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal finally discloses name of their baby boy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive blessings from Bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally unveiled the name of their newly welcomed baby boy.

On November 7, 2025, the couple announced in a joint post the birth of their first child.

The post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

As their son turned 2 months old, the duo disclosed the name of their little sunshine in an adorable post on January 7.

They wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Katrina and Vicky, on sharing the name to the world, received immense love and prayers from fans and the Bollywood fraternity.

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar commented, “@vicky@katrina huge congratulations!! My Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle.”

“All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.”

Meanwhile, Farah Khan wrote, “Bless ur lil angel.” Riteish Deshmukh also showered blessing on the happy couple by writing, “Love and prayers for little Vihaan… Congratulations to both you!!! Best wishes always.”

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kay Kay Menon and Rajkumar Rao also dropped hearts on the post.