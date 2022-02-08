 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Azad Kashmir: Locals kill leopard after it enters residential area

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

  • According to wildlife officials, over the last six months, 16 leopards have been killed by humans in Azad Kashmir.
  • The animal had attacked two people, inflicting minor injuries. 
  • People stoned the leopard to death. 

HATTIAN BALA: Residents of Hattian Bala in Azad Kashmir killed a leopard after the animal entered residential areas in search of its "next hunt."

According to a report by Geo News, residents of the area gathered early morning on Tuesday after they heard people screaming on top of their lungs. Upon inquiring about what had caused the stir among the residents, it turned out that many families had spotted a leopard roaming amid houses, "looking for its next hunt."

The animal attacked two people, inflicting minor injuries. But in retaliation, locals started pelting stones at it. The animal died due to excessive bleeding. 

When informed, officials of the wildlife department reached the site and registered a case against two individuals for killing the animal. Meanwhile, the body of the leopard has been sent for an autopsy to Muzaffarabad. 

Two weeks ago, a female leopard had been shot and injured in Neelum Valley by residents after which the animal succumbed to its injuries. 

According to wildlife officials, over the last six months, 16 leopards have been killed by humans in Azad Kashmir.

Thumbnail image: Reuters. For representation only

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's order of disqualifying Umar Amin Gandapur

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's order of disqualifying Umar Amin Gandapur
PTI leader Shehryar Afridi mistakes PSL for KPL while praising Quetta Gladiators

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi mistakes PSL for KPL while praising Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar: Following instructions of fake aamil, pregnant woman hammers nail into her head

Peshawar: Following instructions of fake aamil, pregnant woman hammers nail into her head

Balochistan’s true potential shall be realised via comprehensive national effort: PM Imran Khan

Balochistan’s true potential shall be realised via comprehensive national effort: PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR
General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment
Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle

Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle
Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy

Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy
US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders
FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah

FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah

Latest

view all