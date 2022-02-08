Azad Kashmir: Locals kill leopard after it enters residential area

According to wildlife officials, over the last six months, 16 leopards have been killed by humans in Azad Kashmir.

HATTIAN BALA: Residents of Hattian Bala in Azad Kashmir killed a leopard after the animal entered residential areas in search of its "next hunt."



According to a report by Geo News, residents of the area gathered early morning on Tuesday after they heard people screaming on top of their lungs. Upon inquiring about what had caused the stir among the residents, it turned out that many families had spotted a leopard roaming amid houses, "looking for its next hunt."

The animal attacked two people, inflicting minor injuries. But in retaliation, locals started pelting stones at it. The animal died due to excessive bleeding.

When informed, officials of the wildlife department reached the site and registered a case against two individuals for killing the animal. Meanwhile, the body of the leopard has been sent for an autopsy to Muzaffarabad.

Two weeks ago, a female leopard had been shot and injured in Neelum Valley by residents after which the animal succumbed to its injuries.

According to wildlife officials, over the last six months, 16 leopards have been killed by humans in Azad Kashmir.

