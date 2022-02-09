'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet

The premiere date for 'The Kardashians', an upcoming show of famous celebrity family, has been announced with a new teaser.

On Monday, the streaming service unveiled a new teaser starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.



"Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu," the caption read.

The premiere date was officially shared one day after Kylie, 24, announced the news of her second child's arrival on social media.



"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Hulu previously released the first teaser for the famous family's upcoming series on Dec. 31 and revealed that the title would simply be The Kardashians.