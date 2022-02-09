 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards
Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards

Adele made headlines at the BRIT Awards and not just because of her stunning performance.

The Easy On Me hitmaker was spotted on the rep carpet Tuesday night with a mysterious band on her finger, which fans speculated hints engagement with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele slipped into a custom velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a shimmering, dotted tulle neckline and train. She paired her look with a pear-shaped diamond ring worn on her left hand right above her "Paradise" tattoo.

Adele flaunts her ring right after it was speculated the singer is having trouble in paradise with Paul and many reported it was the main reason she had cancelled her Las Vegas residency.

The singer confessed she is "getting more serious" with Rich Paul to PEOPLE in September.

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy,"an insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people

Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people
Diana's brother, son Harry avoid reacting to Queen's announcement about Duchess Camilla

Diana's brother, son Harry avoid reacting to Queen's announcement about Duchess Camilla

Queen Elizabeth's achievement that may never be repeated

Queen Elizabeth's achievement that may never be repeated
'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'

'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'
Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth
BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act

BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act
Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'
Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations

Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations
'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet

'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet
Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance
Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover
Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Latest

view all