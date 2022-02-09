Country is moving towards stability under PM Imran Khan's leadership: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File

"Country is taking loans to pay off old debts as Rs23 trillion were borrowed during Zardari and Nawaz’s tenure," says Chaudhry.

Says Opposition is "incompetent".

“Politics of the Sharif family is coming to an end," he says.

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the country is moving towards stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Addressing a condolence reference in the memory of senior journalists Hafiz Sanaullah and Rahimullah Yusufzai at the Peshawar Press Club, Chaudhry said that the country is taking loans to pay off old debts as Rs23 trillion were borrowed during Zardari and Nawaz’s tenure.

Calling the members of the Opposition “incompetent”, the minister said that “a third party emerged in the form of Imran Khan which ended the dominance of two political families in the country.

Chaudhry said that all the institutions are with the government, adding that the PTI did not follow the politics of resistance.

“Those who have assets abroad benefit from the rising dollar,” he added. “Politics of the Sharif family is coming to an end and the government will not let them get away without bringing back the looted money,” he said.

Talking about the disqualification of Faisal Vawda, Chaudhry said that he will exercise his legal right in the case as he is hopeful to get justice from the high courts.

He went on to praise the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying that they fought with terrorism resolutely. “Pakistan is not a weak country and we will prove that.”