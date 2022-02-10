Kanye West's new reunion plea to Kim Kardashian seems to be a slap in the face for Julia Fox

Kayne West, who has been in new for his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, has once again prayed 'God Please Bring Our Family Back Together'.



On Wednesday, Kanye shared photos from Kim Kardashian's Vogue shoot which features their four children, asking Almighty to "please bring our family back together."

The American rapper's shocking move seems to be a slap in the face for his new flame Julia Fox, who's publicly claiming to be his sweetheart.



The 44-year-old rapper's new plea comes days after he publicly clashed with his estranged wife over her parenting.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER", Kanye - who's enjoying romance with Julia Fox - wrote beside the six snaps of North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), Psalm (2), and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as the children played with a toy sports car.

The Grammy winner was photographed out with model Chaney Jones who is a dead ringer for his ex. Jones attended West's star-studded Donda 2 listening party. Curiously not on the guest list was Julia Fox.

Kanye West tied the knot with Kim Kardashian in May 2014. In February 2021, the 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite announced the pair had split.

Kanye West's new emotional move has set tongues wagging about his relationship with actress Julia Fox.