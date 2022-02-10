Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is opening up about the major lifestyle she experience while transitioning from a single lady to Ranveer Singh's wife.

Speaking to the Indian Express in a recent interview, Deepika revealed how husband is a tactile person and always her cheerleader.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”



Speaking of her famous Ranveer Singh movies, Deepika shared a list of her husband's work that she admires.

“I would say Band Baaja Baraat. I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. We have worked together in three films, but there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat.”

