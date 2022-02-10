 
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is opening up about the major lifestyle she experience while transitioning from a single lady to Ranveer Singh's wife.

Speaking to the Indian Express in a recent interview, Deepika revealed how husband is a tactile person and always her cheerleader.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”

Speaking of her famous Ranveer Singh movies, Deepika shared a list of her husband's work that she admires.

“I would say Band Baaja Baraat. I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. We have worked together in three films, but there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat.”

