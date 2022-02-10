 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced.

As per TMZ, a judge on Tuesday signed off on the former couple's divorce papers 

Fox and Green filed for divorce settlement in October 2021. The couple also requested joint custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

TMZ added reported that Fox and Green did not have a prenup, meaning their assets acquired during marriage would be split 50/50.

Meanwhile, Green is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Megan on the other hand, announced her engagement with beau Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000
Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'

Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'
Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music
Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records
Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'
Kanye West's new reunion plea to Kim Kardashian seems to be a slap in the face for Julia Fox

Kanye West's new reunion plea to Kim Kardashian seems to be a slap in the face for Julia Fox
Meghan Markle’s desire to return to entertainment ‘never been stronger’

Meghan Markle’s desire to return to entertainment ‘never been stronger’
Meghan Markle being ‘seen as Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince’

Meghan Markle being ‘seen as Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince’

Latest

view all