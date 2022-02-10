 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Amir Liaquat ties the knot for third time

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram
PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram

PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him.

Hussain, taking to Instagram, said he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.

The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”.

“I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he added.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Liaquat's second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, said she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

Read more: Tuba Anwar announces khula from Aamir Liaquat

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.

In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.

More From Pakistan:

Why are student unions still illegal in Pakistan?

Why are student unions still illegal in Pakistan?
Govt's BS1-19 employees to receive 15% disparity allowance from March 1

Govt's BS1-19 employees to receive 15% disparity allowance from March 1
'Anyone who understood Afghanistan's history would never have done what Americans did'

'Anyone who understood Afghanistan's history would never have done what Americans did'
Demand for presidential system against constitution: LHC

Demand for presidential system against constitution: LHC
US' COVID-19 aid to Pakistan surpasses 50m vaccine doses

US' COVID-19 aid to Pakistan surpasses 50m vaccine doses
Govt strips HEC chairman Tariq Banuri of administrative authority

Govt strips HEC chairman Tariq Banuri of administrative authority
COVID-19 kills another 47 people in Pakistan

COVID-19 kills another 47 people in Pakistan
NCA’s Shehbaz probe relied heavily on Daily Mail article, media allegations

NCA’s Shehbaz probe relied heavily on Daily Mail article, media allegations
UK court papers reveal PTI donor bought three properties on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif

UK court papers reveal PTI donor bought three properties on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif
Shaun Tait expresses joy over appointment as Pakistan’s bowling coach

Shaun Tait expresses joy over appointment as Pakistan’s bowling coach
PM honours ten ministers with appreciation certificates for outstanding work

PM honours ten ministers with appreciation certificates for outstanding work
Finance Minister hints at hike in petroleum prices

Finance Minister hints at hike in petroleum prices

Latest

view all