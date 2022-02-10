 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with Jurassic World Dominion on box office
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s fans are over the moon as his much-anticipated film Prithviraj finally got a release date. This year’s one of the biggest Bollywood projects will hit theatres on June 10.

Taking to Instagram, the Khiladi actor dropped film’s character posters as he announced that the action-packed will has finally landed a release date after several delays due to coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, revolves around the tale of legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The project, helmed by Yash Raj Films, will be receiving a touch competition from Hollywood movie Jurrasic World Dominion, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Patt, Mamoudou Athie, and others.

More From Showbiz:

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video

Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video
Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’

Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’
Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh
Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Latest

view all