Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s fans are over the moon as his much-anticipated film Prithviraj finally got a release date. This year’s one of the biggest Bollywood projects will hit theatres on June 10.

Taking to Instagram, the Khiladi actor dropped film’s character posters as he announced that the action-packed will has finally landed a release date after several delays due to coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, revolves around the tale of legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.



The project, helmed by Yash Raj Films, will be receiving a touch competition from Hollywood movie Jurrasic World Dominion, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Patt, Mamoudou Athie, and others.