Karachi: Unknown men gun down school teacher, injure son

KARACHI: A school teacher on Thursday was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the North Karachi area of the metropolis, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the incident took place near a government school where suspects, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the car which resulted in killing the teacher and injuring his son.

The teacher — identified as Salman — was a 16th-grade teacher in a primary school and was affiliated with a political party. Police said that Salman had gone to pick up his son Saboor from the school where he was attacked; however, his wife — who was also sitting in the car — narrowly escaped the attack.

They were rushed to the hospital but Salman couldn’t survive as he was shot in the face, head, and other parts of the body. Meanwhile, his son was shot twice.

Police said that 9mm pistols were used and eight 9mm shells were recovered from the spot of the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway.

