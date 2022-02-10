 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is observing self-isolation.

In a statement by Clarence House on Twitter, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales was “deeply disappointed” over the development as he had to cancel his activities for the day.

A message on the prince's official Twitter page read: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Last night, the Prince of Wales was present at an event to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It is pertinent to mention this is the second time he has contracted the virus, as he first fell ill in 2020.

Take a look:


