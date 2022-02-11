Raveena Tandon shares news of father Ravi Tandon’s death in heartfelt note

Raveena Tandon wrote a heartfelt note to share the news of her father Ravi Tandon’s death due to age-related health issues.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran confirmed that her father passed away on Friday morning at his residence on Mumbai, India.

The Mohra actor posted a series of adorable photos of herself posing with her dad as she wrote alongside it, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic)."

The late director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.

