Friday Feb 11 2022
Friday Feb 11, 2022

Raveena Tandon shares news of father Ravi Tandon’s death in heartfelt note

Raveena Tandon wrote a heartfelt note to share the news of her father Ravi Tandon’s death due to age-related health issues.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran confirmed that her father passed away on Friday morning at his residence on Mumbai, India.

The Mohra actor posted a series of adorable photos of herself posing with her dad as she wrote alongside it, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic)."

The late director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.

