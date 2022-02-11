 
Queen being 'closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tests COVID positive

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly being ‘closely monitored’ after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID just two days after coming in contact with her, reported People.

According to royal sources, Charles had visited the Queen on Tuesday on his visit to the Windsor Castle to present Investiture honours and tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

The Queen, however, has not shown any symptoms yet.

Royal insiders have also confirmed that while the Queen’s situation will be ‘closely monitored’, no regular updates about her Queen will be provided to the media.

This is the second time that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has contracted the coronavirus; he also fought the virus in March 2020.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House announced Thursday.

The statement further said, “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement continued. 

