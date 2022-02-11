Robert Pattinson recalls almost getting fired from ‘Twilight’: ‘I wanted to make it arty”

Robert Pattinson won over millions of hearts with his stunning performance in mega-hit Twilight franchise; however he was almost replaced for his a bit too ‘arty’ portrayal of vampire.

During his recent interview with GQ, the Tenet actor recalled that he was about to get kicked out of the project for channelling ‘a little too emo’ vibes for the character.

“I do think there's something in that first movie," he started revisiting.

"You could see that people were taking it seriously and it has a passion to it. I was 21, and kind of wanted to make it as arty as possible,” he spilled the beans.

“And so we had this strange tension where the studio was kind of a little bit scared to make things a little too emo and stuff and I thought that was the only way to play it,” explained The Batman actor.

“It just seems so ridiculous talking about it now because I was literally—I spent so much time infuriated," he admitted.

Pattinsons revealed that his manager asked him to do ‘the opposite’ of how he was helming the character.



“They were like, 'Okay, so whatever you're doing right now, after lunch, just do the opposite or you'll be fired by the end of the day',” he told the magazine.

“I also think if I tried to play it lighthearted, the way I would do it would end up looking so wrong that I'd end up looking even more like a psychopath,” he also shared.



