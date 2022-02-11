 
pakistan
Watch: Most viral video of Aamir Liaquat with his new wife

Famous TV personality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat usually makes the headlines for all the wrong reasons. And this time, he took Twitter by storm with the announcement of his third marriage.

Since the announcement, several videos of the newlywed couple are circulating on social media. 

In the recent video, the couple could be seen getting cosy with a romantic Bollywood song playing in the background. 

The video received bitter-sweet comments by the netizens, some opposing him and some in his support. Users also commented on Liaquat's previous stint on TV as a religious scholar as well as his "shift."

Liaquat has been a hot topic on social media and his name is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #amirliaquat.

On the other hand, his wife garnered 57.3 thousand followers on TikTok and 296.4 thousand likes.  

