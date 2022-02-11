Medical board rejects Nawaz Sharif's health report

Dr Fayaz Shawl has submitted an “incomplete” report, medical board says, per sources.

The report did not contain any medical tests or medical report of any health institution or laboratory, says medical board.

Earlier this month, a medical report was presented before LHC which advised the PML-N supremo against travelling to Pakistan.

The nine-member medical board formed by the Punjab Government has rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical report which was finalised by the US-based Dr Fayaz Shawl, Geo News reported on Friday.

Earlier this month, a medical report was presented before the Lahore High Court (LHC) which advised the PML-N supremo against travelling to Pakistan without getting medical procedures done.

Sources privy to the matter said that Dr Fayaz Shawl has submitted an “incomplete” report, adding that the report did not contain any medical tests or medical assessments by any health institution or laboratory.

Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

In line with the federal cabinet’s decision, the Punjab government had formed a medical board to examine Sharif’s health reports submitted in LHC.

A special medical board comprising nine senior doctors will submit an assessment report to the provincial government in five days after the evaluation of Sharif’s medical record regarding his health condition.

Nawaz Sharif's latest medical report submitted to LHC, doctor advises against travel

According to the latest medical report of Sharif submitted to the LHC, the doctors have advised him to not travel.

The report had been prepared by the Director of Interventional Cardiology Dr Fayaz Shawl which was submitted to the court through advocate Amjad Pervez.

According to the report, Nawaz Sharif should stay in London until his angiography as it could worsen his condition.

The report further said that Sharif should continue his medication and take walks in the fresh air, adding that, “he should take precautionary measures to protect himself from COVID-19 and should refrain from travelling or visiting crowded places as the virus can have severe effects on him due to his heart condition”.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File