Friday Feb 11 2022
Twitter down in Pakistan, across the globe

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Picture showing person touching the Twitter icon on the screen of their phone — AFP
Users across Pakistan and the globe are having trouble accessing the microblogging site Twitter, according to Downdetector, which reports outages of websites and platforms.

A screengrab of Downdetector taken at 11:11pm.
The data from the monitoring website showed that people started reporting the problem at around 10pm. 

So far, the website has received 822 reports from Pakistan. While the global data suggests that more than 50,000 users across the world have reported that they cannot access the platform, according to Downdetector.

The Geo.tv team has also tried accessing the microblogging website but an "error" showed up. 

Details to follow 

