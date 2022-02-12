 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Web Desk

Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Tom Cruise is in hot waters with Mission Impossible bosses for being spend-thrift with the whole production budget.

Reportedly, the actor has splashed a whopping £290million during the production of the anticipated seventh and eighth installments of the action film.

Daily Mail reports an inside source: "People are starting to sweat on the costs now.

"Nobody could have predicted what has happened but the fact is those delays and extra costs are stacking up now and it’s starting to get noticed.

"Even with someone as big as Tom and these films, it’s the sort of money that has leveraged the studio heavily and bosses are desperate to start seeing things hit the screen.'

MI:7 release date of September 2022 has shifted to July 2023.

