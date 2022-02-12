 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Preity Zinta gives a glimpse at her baby as she watches IPL Auction at home

Preity Zinta is attending IPL auction from home!

The star took to Instagram to post a picture with one of her twins as she watched IPL Auction.

The 47-year-old actress says she feels amazing to have a baby in her arms instead of a red auction paddle as shares a glimpse of her baby.

She captioned the picture, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

Earlier, she had announced through another post on Instagram that she’d not be attending the IPL auction as she can’t leave her ‘cannot leave her little ones’.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress became a mother to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November with her husband Gene Goodenough.

