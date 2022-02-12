 
Sunny Leone celebrates 4th birthday of her twins with sweet post

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has posted some adorable photos from the birthday party of her sons, Asher and Noah and the fans can not stop gushing.

The 40-year-old actor and her husband Daniel Weber hosted a birthday party for their twins' 4th birthday at home. Amid all, the Ek Paheli Leela actor turned to Instagram on Friday and wished her children twith a heartfelt note.

Sharing a family picture from the celebrations, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby Boys Asher and Noah! Life would be incomplete without you two! You are the light and laughter of my day! I love you so much!"

In the photo, Sunny and her mother-in-law wore white blouses and black pants while the twins wore printed white shirts and shorts and Nisha wore a pink and white gown.

They are also seen posing at their new house which is washed in white and was decorated with colourful balloons for the party.

Sunny also shared a group picture of all those who attended the party. “Thank you to our Family here,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha from Maharashtra. They welcomed the twins via surrogacy. 

