Sindh makes history: lifts ban on student unions

After a ban of 38 years, Sindh has become the first province in the country to legalize student unions. On Friday, it approved a bill to lift the ban on student unions at educational institutes in the province.



While many student organisations from across the province welcomed the development and touted it as a "historical move," others expressed their reservations due to the implementational uncertainties about the bill.

Former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq had imposed a ban on student unions 38 years ago, barring young knowledge-seekers from exercising their right.



How will the student unions operate? Geo.tv explains what the new law will be.

