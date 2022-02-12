 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Rhea Chakraborty resumes work

Rhea Chakraborty started working again two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise.

The actress posted a video of herself during a voice recording in a radio station on Instagram. Chakraborty thanked those who stood by her in tough times.

She captioned the post, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. Never give up."

Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress was under fire after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in June 2020.

She had to take a break from work after she was accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide. She was also arrested during the investigation of a drug case related to Sushant’s death. However, she is currently out on bail.

