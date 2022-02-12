Asif Ali Zardari backs Opposition's no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

PDM chief Fazl calls Zardari; meets PML-Q leaders in Lahore.



Zardari backs Opposition's no-trust motion against PM Imran.

Fazl asks PML-Q to back Opposition's no-trust motion



LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has assured the Opposition that he would support the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The PPP co-chairperson gave the assurance to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman when the latter called the former to inquire about his health, sources told the media outlet.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and measures being taken by the Opposition against the government.

At this, the former president assured the PDM chief that he stands with the Opposition, while Fazl shared that he would contact the government allies soon.

Fazl meets PML-Q leadership

Separately, Fazl also visited the incumbent PTI government's ally, PML-Q, in Lahore. He met PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that Fazl asked the PML-Q to support the Opposition in its no-confidence motion against the government. They added that the PML-Q would call a party meeting after meeting Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

“The current government has broken the backs of the people with inflation,” Fazl was quoted as saying. "This is the only government with which no one is happy."



“Even the government’s allies are not happy with them,” Fazl told PML-Q.

On the other hand, the Chaudhry brothers told Fazl that their party has had a “long tradition” with PPP and JUI-F.

“Whatever is better for the country we will do that,” said the Chaudhry brothers, but did tell the PDM chief that they do have some "reservations" with some Opposition parties.

PDM decides to move no-confidence motion against PTI

Fazl's call with Zardari and meeting with PML-Q come a day after he announced that the Opposition alliance, PDM, has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Fazl made the announcement in a press conference flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz — addressed the press conference.

Fazl said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to have them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly — a prerequisite to bringing about a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The PDM chief went on to say that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting have decided that this "illegal government should be sent packing."

'Victory for democracy': Bilawal

Minutes after the announcement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the move will serve as a "victory for democracy."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "It is a victory for democracy that most Opposition parties now agree to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. The PM has lost the confidence of the people, it is about time he lost the confidence of Parliament."



— Thumbnail image: AFP/File