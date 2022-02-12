Rabbi demands Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust remarks be ‘teaching moment’

A respected Rabbi from the Jewish community hopes that the comments made by Whoopi Goldberg, on the Holocaust, become a teachable moment.

The associate dean and director of Global Social Action for the Jewish human rights organization have made these claims during his interview with Fox News.

Rabbi Cooper started off by saying, "Whoopi Goldberg knows our centre. She knows Rabbi Marvin Hier, our CEO and founder.”

"We're not dealing with someone here who spoke in order to hurt anyone in our community. But what she said obviously is extremely confusing to people and in many ways hurtful."

"Whoopi Goldberg has been held accountable for her speech. That's fine. Now, ABC puts ‘The View’ on air, so ABC also has to take some responsibilities as the platform that delivered that information."

Before concluding the rabbi also added, “The most important thing now is where did this idea [Goldberg shared] come from? And why it's wrong."

The centre is home to nearly 7 million people and opened its doors back in 1977. Since then they have provided information and even teach about racism and the genocide of the Holocaust.