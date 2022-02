Imperative to break nexus between terrorists and sympathisers to defeat terrorism: COAS

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets tribal elders, troops in Panjgur during day-long visit.

COAS assures elders of Panjgur of army’s “all-out support”.

Gen Bajwa briefed on security situation following Feb 2 terror attacks.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa urged on Saturday that it is “imperative” to break the “nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base” to defeat terrorism, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief passed the remarks while interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur.

In his interaction, the COAS lauded the tribal elders for their support to law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” COAS reiterated. The elders of the area were also assured of the army’s “all-out support for creating” an environment for prosperity and development in the area, particularly in the “timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects”.

“Terrorists will not be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges,” said Gen Bajwa.

The army chief was in Panjgur on a day-long visit to spend time with the troops that repulsed a terrorist attack in Panjgur on February 2.

During the visit, Gen Bajwa was given a “detailed update by the local commander on the security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats”.

While addressing the troops, the army chief lauded the professionalism and the effective response of the ground troops in the recent terrorist activities.

“COAS emphasised on maintaining high standards of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of the local population,” said the ISPR. He also paid tribute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for the defence of the motherland.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

Earlier this month, the ISPR said that as many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during the shoot out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.