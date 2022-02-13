Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal shared an insight into his experience of joining Gal Gadot and other Hollywood A-listers on the sets of newly-released movie Death on the Nile.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, the Fast and Furious 7 actor shared that the Wonder Woman star is not only punctual but also a ‘very giving actor.’

The 35-year-old told the outlet, “She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way.”

“But, for her to come back from there into something like this (Death on the Nile) which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor,” he added.

Moreover, the Mirzapur actor also spilled the beans on getting a ‘little crush’ on Annette Bening while filming.

“She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her,” he admitted. “We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her."