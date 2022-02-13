 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’
Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal shared an insight into his experience of joining Gal Gadot and other Hollywood A-listers on the sets of newly-released movie Death on the Nile.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, the Fast and Furious 7 actor shared that the Wonder Woman star is not only punctual but also a ‘very giving actor.’

The 35-year-old told the outlet, “She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way.”

“But, for her to come back from there into something like this (Death on the Nile) which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor,” he added.

Moreover, the Mirzapur actor also spilled the beans on getting a ‘little crush’ on Annette Bening while filming.

“She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her,” he admitted. “We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her."

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding
Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'
Kangana Raanut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan 'trash', nothing can save it

Kangana Raanut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan 'trash', nothing can save it
Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song

Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song
Alia Bhatt speaks on her marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt speaks on her marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor
Shatrughan Sinha says Lata Mangeshkar was a huge fan of his daughter's work

Shatrughan Sinha says Lata Mangeshkar was a huge fan of his daughter's work
Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover don't 'tackle' pregnancy rumours

Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover don't 'tackle' pregnancy rumours
Rhea Chakraborty resumes work

Rhea Chakraborty resumes work
Tiger Shroff drops new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’

Tiger Shroff drops new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’
Malaika Arora shares ‘no-filter’ pictures, Farah Khan reacts

Malaika Arora shares ‘no-filter’ pictures, Farah Khan reacts

Latest

view all