No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to CNN's Fareed Zakaria about Pakistan's diplomatic relations with Afghanistan — Screengrab via Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that there is "no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan," so the "only option the world has right now is to engage with the Taliban for things to move forward."



In an exclusive interview with Fareed Fareed Zakaria for CNN, the premier talked about Pakistan's diplomatic relations with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, the current state of the war on terror, and other issues.



PM said that sooner or later, the Taliban will have to be recognised by the world.

More to follow.

