'Thank you my love': Shaheen Afridi receives Valentine's Day gift

Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi has received a Valentine's Day gift from a beloved person.

Taking to his Instagram story, the pacer, who was crowned the ICC men's cricketer of the year in 2021, did not specify who sent the gift.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pace ace will marry veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter. The news was confirmed by both families — Shaheen and Afridi's — last year.

Currently, Shaheen is leading the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his team looks in good form as they are in second place on the points table.

A screengrab from Shaheen Shah Afridi's Instagram story.

Hours before sharing the story, Shaheen's team had dominated Quetta Gladiators and handed them an eight-wicket defeat at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.