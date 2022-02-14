Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count

Women wearing masks shop in a market in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan reports 29 COVID-19 deaths and 2,662 new infections in last 24 hours.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity drops to 5.62%.

Active case count stands at 76,639 after recovery of 4,293 coronavirus patients.

Pakistan witnessed a significant drop in the daily COVID-19 death count after over a 10-day hike, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.

The latest NCOC stats suggested that 29 more people succumbed to coronavirus overnight, taking the countrywide death count to 29,801.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio saw a slight decline as it dropped to 5.62% after the detection of 2,662 new infections, with 47,307 diagnostic tests conducted during the last 24 hours.





The overall cases reached 1,486,361 with the new cases, while the active case count fell to 76,639 as 4,293 coronavirus patients recovered overnight.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation cases has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,379,921.

PM Imran Khan updated on COVID-19 situation

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that after February 10, the number of positive coronavirus cases has decreased by 6.8% while hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care has also declined, his office said.

The PM was provided details of the latest figures while receiving a briefing on the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the government. The PM was briefed about the Omicron wave in the country as well as its spread globally.

According to the PM Office, the officials were told that the Omicron’s highest point was in January when the country was reporting over 5,000 almost on a daily basis.

The premier was also given an update on the progress made in vaccinating citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that out of 150 million population over 12 years of age, 90 million (58%) people have been fully vaccinated so far, and by March 2022, this number will increase to 110 million (72%).

The PM office also shared that 115 million (72%) people have received a single dose, which will increase to 130 million (85%) by March 2022.