 
pakistan
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • VCs of SMBB Medical University Larkana and SMBB University Lyari sent on 45-day forced leave. 
  • Sindh Universities and Boards Department forms investigation committee to probe allegations.
  • Dr Hakim Abro and Dr Amjad Siraj Memon replace temporarily dismissed VCs.

The Sindh government has sent the vice chancellors (VC) of two universities on a 45-day forced leave over allegations of harassment and violence against female students, The News reported.

An official notification issued for the VCs' leaves stated that the VCs sent on leaves headed two of Sindh's universities named after deceased PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, namely Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

It said that inquiries have been launched into the allegations levelled against both the VCs.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to temporarily appoint Dr Hakim Abro to serve as the VC of SMBB Medical University, Larkana, in Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman's spite, while Dr Amjad Siraj Memon has temporarily replaced SMBB University Lyari's VC Akhtar Baloch.

Meanwhile, Sindh Universities and Boards Department formed a three-member committee, headed by Dow University of Health Sciences' VC, to investigate the deaths of two students Nosheen Kazmi and Nimrata Kumari of the varsity.

Both the deaths were initially termed suicide but a few days ago, the DNA found on the body of Nosheen — who was recently found dead — matched with one found on Nimrita’s body. This suggested that the same criminal was involved in both deaths.

The committee has been tasked with completing the inquiry within 45 days.

More From Pakistan:

Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit
85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal

85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal
Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count

Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count
PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources
KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt
No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action
Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan
'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching

'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching
44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey

44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey
KP LG elections: Re-polling ends in 13 districts, counting underway

KP LG elections: Re-polling ends in 13 districts, counting underway

Latest

view all