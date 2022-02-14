Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

VCs of SMBB Medical University Larkana and SMBB University Lyari sent on 45-day forced leave.

Sindh Universities and Boards Department forms investigation committee to probe allegations.

Dr Hakim Abro and Dr Amjad Siraj Memon replace temporarily dismissed VCs.

The Sindh government has sent the vice chancellors (VC) of two universities on a 45-day forced leave over allegations of harassment and violence against female students, The News reported.



An official notification issued for the VCs' leaves stated that the VCs sent on leaves headed two of Sindh's universities named after deceased PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, namely Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

It said that inquiries have been launched into the allegations levelled against both the VCs.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to temporarily appoint Dr Hakim Abro to serve as the VC of SMBB Medical University, Larkana, in Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman's spite, while Dr Amjad Siraj Memon has temporarily replaced SMBB University Lyari's VC Akhtar Baloch.

Meanwhile, Sindh Universities and Boards Department formed a three-member committee, headed by Dow University of Health Sciences' VC, to investigate the deaths of two students Nosheen Kazmi and Nimrata Kumari of the varsity.

Both the deaths were initially termed suicide but a few days ago, the DNA found on the body of Nosheen — who was recently found dead — matched with one found on Nimrita’s body. This suggested that the same criminal was involved in both deaths.

The committee has been tasked with completing the inquiry within 45 days.