Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed along with his Iranian counterpart Dr Ahmed Vahidi and other government officials. — APP

Sheikh Rashid receives Iranian minister at Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

According to Sheikh Rasheed, matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

Issues of prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks between the two sides.

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi along with his nine-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit on Monday and was received by his counterpart Sheikh Rashid at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

Ministry of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

During his one-day visit to Pakistan, the Iranian Interior Minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other key government officials.

