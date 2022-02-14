 
pakistan
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
APP

Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

By
APP

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed along with his Iranian counterpart Dr Ahmed Vahidi and other government officials. — APP
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed along with his Iranian counterpart Dr Ahmed Vahidi and other government officials. — APP

  • Sheikh Rashid receives Iranian minister at Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.
  • According to Sheikh Rasheed, matters of mutual interest will be discussed.
  • Issues of prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks between the two sides.

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi along with his nine-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit on Monday and was received by his counterpart Sheikh Rashid at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

According to the interior minister, matters of mutual interest will be discussed during delegation level meetings between Pakistan and Iran interior ministries.

Ministry of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

During his one-day visit to Pakistan, the Iranian Interior Minister will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other key government officials.

Issues of prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations

Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations
85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal

85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal
Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count

Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count
PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources
KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt
No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action
Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan
'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching

'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching
44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey

44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey
KP LG elections: Re-polling ends in 13 districts, counting underway

KP LG elections: Re-polling ends in 13 districts, counting underway

Latest

view all