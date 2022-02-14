 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14, 2022

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie flew to California from Windsor to meet her cousin Prince Harry, who has moved to US with Meghan Markle and their children.

On Sunday, Princess Eugenie also enjoyed the Super Bowl with Harry upon her arrival in the United States.

However, Meghan Markle was not present.

It is most expected that Princess Eugenie is staying with Prince Harry and his family at their multi-million Montecito home during her visit as she is very close to her first cousin and Meghan Markle as well.

If this is true, Princess Eugenie will be the first royal to meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 and the royal couple resides in Montecito with their two kids, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry during his first UK visit following Prince Philip’s demise stayed at Princess Eugenie’s house.

