Monday Feb 14 2022
Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is on cloud nine to have welcomed his second child – a baby girl, with wife Alizey Feroze.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, the Khaani star shared the good news with his millions of followers by writing, “It’s a Baby Girl.”

The 31-year-old actor expressed gratitude towards Allah for blessing him with a baby girl, whom the couple has named Fatima Khan.

The Aye Musht-E-Khaak actor tied the knot with his life-partner in March 2018 and embraced fatherhood by welcoming a baby boy in May 2019. 


