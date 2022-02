Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Valentine’s Day with husband Vicky Kaushal after their wedding in December last year.



The Tiger 3 actor turned to Instagram and shared PDA-filled photos with the hubby to mark the day.

She wrote, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters” followed by a heart emoji.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan