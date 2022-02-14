 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentines Day post
Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a beautiful picture of herself and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and the fans can not stop gushing over them.

The Welcome actor took to Instagram and wished the Panipat actor with a romantic post on Valentine's Day.

Sharing a photo of themselves, Malaika captioned it in just a word. Referring to Arjun, she wrote ‘mine’ and added the red heart emoji.

In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug,  and Arjun’s casual attire hint that the picture is from a candid moment the two had at home together.

In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers including Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor who also added a bunch of emojis to the post.

A few hours later, Arjun also showered his ladylove with a beautiful note and yet another unseen photo.

Arjun posted a note on his Instagram Stories that read: “A good couple is two impossible people refusing to give up on each other."

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding
Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post
Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic
Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze

Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze
Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’
Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Latest

view all