Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a beautiful picture of herself and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and the fans can not stop gushing over them.



The Welcome actor took to Instagram and wished the Panipat actor with a romantic post on Valentine's Day.

Sharing a photo of themselves, Malaika captioned it in just a word. Referring to Arjun, she wrote ‘mine’ and added the red heart emoji.



In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug, and Arjun’s casual attire hint that the picture is from a candid moment the two had at home together.



In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers including Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor who also added a bunch of emojis to the post.



A few hours later, Arjun also showered his ladylove with a beautiful note and yet another unseen photo.



Arjun posted a note on his Instagram Stories that read: “A good couple is two impossible people refusing to give up on each other."