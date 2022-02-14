Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine’s Day is finally here and Bollywood stars are celebrating the love for their partners in heartfelt messages.

One of the most beloved celebrity couples in the tinsel town, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating the day of love as well.

Taking to Instagram, the Raaz famed starlet penned a heartwarming note for her husband and wrote about knowing the meaning of love after meeting him.





The Alone actress also dropped adorable, loved-up photos with Karan and wrote, "He is Love Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you . Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy."

She further added, "I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial."

Bipasha and Karan, who tied the knot in 2016, recently appeared in the Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend.