 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Valentines Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine’s Day is finally here and Bollywood stars are celebrating the love for their partners in heartfelt messages.

One of the most beloved celebrity couples in the tinsel town, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating the day of love as well.

Taking to Instagram, the Raaz famed starlet penned a heartwarming note for her husband and wrote about knowing the meaning of love after meeting him.


The Alone actress also dropped adorable, loved-up photos with Karan and wrote, "He is Love Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you . Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy."

She further added, "I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial."

Bipasha and Karan, who tied the knot in 2016, recently appeared in the Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend. 

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding
Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post
Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic
Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze

Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze
Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’
Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding
Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Latest

view all