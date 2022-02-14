 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Amid all, the actor has now spoken about her first reaction when Sanjay Leela Bhansali had narrated the script.

During her recent conversation with Mid Day, the Highway actor stated that she was unsure of her role as she would be able to pull it off and even was not expecting such a film.

“I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young?"

He said, "I will make you do it.’ It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way. I had self-doubt. So, I put in all the extra effort I could. But in this case, doubt was the key to knowledge, which made me explore the extremes of what I can do with this part,” Alia was quoted saying.

She went on to say, "This film was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Ek mauka tha, maine dil khol ke perform kiya. I have lived in Gangu’s world for two years. Even after we were done shooting, I would land up at sir’s office to watch the film’s visuals. I have never been this consumed by a character. SLB is the director I wanted to work with since I was nine,” she added.

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.

