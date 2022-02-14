Govt to scrap COVID-19 restrictions in cities below 10% positivity ratio: sources

— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the federal government on Monday has decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days, Geo News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government will ease the coronavirus measures from February 16 (Tuesday) which includes the resumption of regular classes and indoor dining as the infection rate has come down significantly nationwide.

According to sources, "dine-in will be allowed with SOPs and children under 12 years would be allowed to start normal classes."

The National Command and operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed restrictions last month when the fifth COVID-19 wave spread in the country with major cities reporting a very high positivity ratio.



Earlier, schools were allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. However, for students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC had recommended 100% attendance.

Meanwhile, there was a complete ban on indoor dining.

Daily COVID-19 report

Pakistan witnessed a significant drop in the daily COVID-19 death count after over a 10-day hike, the NCOC data showed Monday morning.

The NCOC stats suggested that 29 more people succumbed to coronavirus overnight, taking the countrywide death count to 29,801.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio saw a slight decline as it dropped to 5.62% after the detection of 2,662 new infections, with 47,307 diagnostic tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

The overall cases reached 1,486,361 with the new cases, while the active case count fell to 76,639 as 4,293 coronavirus patients recovered overnight.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation cases has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,379,921.

Imposed restrictions

The NCOC had extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, which were imposed on January 19.

Gatherings/Weddings:

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests.

Dinning

Outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor gyms at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for full-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated people only.

Sport

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.