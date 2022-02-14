 
pakistan
Monday Feb 14 2022
FIA arrests social media activist for running 'cheap trends' against PM Imran Khan

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
  • A case has been registered against accused named Sabir Hashmi after the FIA Cyber Crime Wing conducted an operation in Lahore’s Model Town area.
  • According to FIA, Sabir was accused of running an “indecent” trend against PM Imran Khan.
  • “Such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned," says PM Khan.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a social media activist for running trends against the prime minister on social media, Geo News reported.

A case has been registered against the accused named Sabir Hashmi after the FIA Cyber Crime Wing conducted an operation in Lahore’s Model Town area.

According to the FIA, Sabir was accused of running an “indecent” trend against PM Imran Khan. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

Cheap and intolerable act: PM Khan 

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”

Senator Faisal Javed demands inquiry into matter 

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed demanded an inquiry into the matter of spreading rumours against PM's family. 

The senator called for strict measures to be taken against the accused for partaking in "yellow journalism and cheap acts".

Calling the accused "the enemies of the state," Javed said that acts like these are against the country and the PM, who has never been involved in corruption.

Strict action 

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday had said that the government had approached the country's courts against a journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The SAPM said that "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."

A day ago, a journalist had claimed that Bushra Bibi had "gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan's house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.

When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.

