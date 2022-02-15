PDM denies reports of Fazl's meeting with estranged PTI leader Tareen

PDM's Hamdullah says Fazl does not believe in "drawing room and offshore politics"

Stresses no meetings under anti-government efforts would be secret.

Says PDM will soon arrange jirga for negotiations with various political parties.

Amid increasing links between the Opposition and PTI's allies in an effort to topple the incumbent government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has denied reports of its chief and JUI-F President Fazlur Rehman's meeting with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Geo News reported.

Fazl had reportedly met Prime Minister Imran Khan's former confidante Tareen two days ago, sources said.

They said that some mutual friends had arranged a meeting between Fazl and Tareen as the former sought help from the disgruntled PTI leader over the current political situation and future issues.

However, PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday refuted the reports, saying that Fazl does not believe in "drawing room and offshore politics".

He stressed that all of the Opposition alliance's meetings and efforts to make the no-trust movement successful would be in front of the nation instead of secret.

Hamdullah further stated that PDM will soon arrange a jirga for negotiations with various political parties where all Opposition parties will be represented.

It may be recalled that JUI leader Akram Khan Durrani had already refuted the reports of Fazl and Tareen's meeting while speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk. He, however, had said that the two leaders "might meet in future".

'Mutual friends' working to bring Tareen group, PML-Q closer: sources

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that PTI's disgruntled Tareen group will soon call an official meeting of its members as the preliminary round of contacts within the group has completed.

Sources within the Tareen's group said after meetings with the PML-N leaders, efforts to develop connections between the disgruntled PTI group and PML-Q leaders are underway.

Some "mutual friends" are trying to bring the two groups closer and the Tareen group will launch its political activities in full spirit from next week, the sources said.

Sources revealed that the Tareen group will not steer clear of the political scene. Instead, it will play its "full role in national politics and it has already started informal meetings."

PDM agrees on no-trust motion

The aforementioned developments are underway to gain a majority against the incumbent PTI-led government. Last week, the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

Fazl had said that all Opposition parties that were present during the meeting had decided unanimously that this “illegal government should be sent packing”.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that the government's allied parties should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.