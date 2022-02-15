 
Qari slits 12-year old girl's throat in Rawalpindi: police

RAWALPINDI: A qari slit the throat of 12-year-old girl who he used to teach the Quran to in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported, citing police officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Rata Amral police station in the Mohalla Chak Madad Westridge area.

According to the police, 21-year-old Adil from Abbottabad used to go to the victim's house to teach her Quran. The day before the brutal incident occurred, the deceased had complained about Adil's inappropriate behaviour to her parents, and they had stopped Adil from teaching her.

On Monday, the girl went to her neighbourhood's tuition centre, where Adil approached her and brutally slit her throat, killing her, the police said.

As soon as the crime was reported, police arrived at the scene, gathered evidence, and shifted the minor's body to a hospital for an autopsy.

The police have arrested the suspect and registered an FIR against him, it was reported.

According to the police, Adil confessed during an initial interrogation that the girl's family was suspicious of him, and therefore, he committed this henious crime.

The police have opened an investigation following an FIR registered by Zahid Naseer, the deceased's father.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar condemned the killing of the minor girl and sought a probe from the concerned authorities.

