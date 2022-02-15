Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended love and sweet wishes to her father Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday on Tuesday.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and posted a never-before-seen photo of her father with Babita Kapoor to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..”

“My father #My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba,” Kareena further said.

Shortly after Kareena shared the post, fans and friends also flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

Commenting on the post, Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora said, “Happppy birthday uncle” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.