 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended love and sweet wishes to her father Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday on Tuesday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and posted a never-before-seen photo of her father with Babita Kapoor to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..”

“My father #My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba,” Kareena further said.

Shortly after Kareena shared the post, fans and friends also flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

Commenting on the post, Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora said, “Happppy birthday uncle” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Showbiz:

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding
Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Latest

view all