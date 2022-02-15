Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur as Jed Marshall in the Hindi remake of The Night Manager, according to reports.



In the Indian version of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to play Tom Hiddleston's character from the original movie. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as Hugh Laurie’s Richard Onslow Roper.

A source revealed, “The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now. In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in talks to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as female lead.”

Previously, Hrithik Roshan was in talks to play the lead in the series, however, he had to back off in light of his busy schedule.

The series is being shot in Sri Lanka these days and it will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.