 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur as Jed Marshall in the Hindi remake of The Night Manager, according to reports.

In the Indian version of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to play Tom Hiddleston's character from the original movie. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as Hugh Laurie’s Richard Onslow Roper.

A source revealed, “The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now. In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in talks to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as female lead.”

Previously, Hrithik Roshan was in talks to play the lead in the series, however, he had to back off in light of his busy schedule.

The series is being shot in Sri Lanka these days and it will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Latest

view all